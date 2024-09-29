New signed bill requires insurance companies to cover IVF in California

article

In a new bill signed Sunday, insurance companies will now be required to cover fertility treatments, including IVF, in California.

The new law will require large-group health plans to provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility.

"While the GOP try to strip away access, we're expanding it," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet Sunday. "Everyone who wants to should be able to start a family--without going broke."

The LA Times reported health insurance companies, the state's Chamber of Commerce, and the Department of Finance opposed the bill because of cost concerns, with the state facing a deficit.

The bill does not apply to people who get their health coverage through religious employers or people enrolled in Medi-Cal.

The move comes as Republicans in the Senate blocked legislation last week to establish a nationwide right to IVF for a second time this year.

"California is a proud reproductive freedom state – and that includes increasing access to fertility services that help those who want to start a family. As Republicans across the country continue to claw back rights and block access to IVF – all while calling themselves ‘the party of families’ – we are proud to help every Californian make their own choices about the family they want," Newsom said in a statement.

PRODUCTION - 17 January 2024, Berlin: In the cell laboratory, culture dishes are prepared at the Fertility Center Berlin to collect the eggs after egg retrieval. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, IVF costs Californians an average of $24,000 out of pocket to cover the procedure.