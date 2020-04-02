Expand / Collapse search

New site helps California workers displaced by COVID-19 find jobs

Coronavirus in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTVU) - California is matching workers displaced by the coronavirus crisis with potential employers through a new site. 

OnwardCA is an initiative of companies, foundations, and people across the state to help those who recently lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic get back to work as quickly as possible. 

People have the option of either creating a profile on the site with their employment history, skills, and qualifications or posting a job listing.

Those out-of-work Californians will then be paired with critical jobs available across the state, with more jobs being added on a regular basis, the governor's office said. 

In addition, the online platform connects people to essential services like food and shelter. 