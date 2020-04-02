New site helps California workers displaced by COVID-19 find jobs

California is matching workers displaced by the coronavirus crisis with potential employers through a new site.

OnwardCA is an initiative of companies, foundations, and people across the state to help those who recently lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic get back to work as quickly as possible.

People have the option of either creating a profile on the site with their employment history, skills, and qualifications or posting a job listing.

Those out-of-work Californians will then be paired with critical jobs available across the state, with more jobs being added on a regular basis, the governor's office said.

In addition, the online platform connects people to essential services like food and shelter.