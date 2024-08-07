New voices call for Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's resignation

A growing chorus calling for embattled Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao to resign is only getting louder.

Several organizations and political voices have called for Thao to step down, and former Oakland city councilmember and mayoral candidate Loren Taylor is the latest to join those calls.

"Oakland would be best served if Mayor Thao were to resign immediately, so that Oakland can move toward safety and prosperity," Taylor said in part of a statement.

Taylor's call for Thao's resignation came the same day the Oakland Police Officer's Association publicly demanded that Thao resign during a press conference, citing a lack of resources and "severe" understaffing within the Oakland police force.

Thao responded to the conference saying crime was down in Oakland and accused the POA of "playing politics."

Taylor said Thao should step down as quickly as possible so that Oaklanders' "precious time and money" won't be "squandered in a special election."

A recall election against Thao is being spearheaded by Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao.

The organization, headed by retired judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, who was ousted from the Oakland Police Commission by Thao, has collected enough signatures for the recall to appear on the November ballot.

Taylor's mayoral ambitions are far from over, as he plans on running once again, "whether it's November or next spring."

"The need for effective leadership is even greater and my commitment to my hometown is even stronger…our movement has only grown stronger since," Taylor said.

On day one as mayor, Taylor said he would choose the wants of Oaklanders over the powerful insiders and impose real solutions when prioritizing the safety and security of residents and businesses.

Taylor served on Oakland's city council from 2019-2023.

Additionally, U.S. Senate candidate and former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Garvey has also called for Thao to resign in a statement shared Wednesday and called on his political opponent Rep. Adam Schiff to join him in doing so.

"Unfortunately, Mayor Thao's policies have exacerbated the situation, turning Oakland into a 'fallen city.'…Oakland has become particularly lawless under her leadership," Garvey said. "I'm calling on Adam Schiff to demonstrate the political courage shown by the [OPOA] and join me in demanding Mayor Thao's resignation for the sake of the community's safety and well-being."

Schiff has not publicly responded to this request.

Thao's time in office has so far been plagued with scandals and incidents. In just under two years of her tenure, Thao has seen an FBI raid of her home and her ties to a politically connected California family have been called into question.

Thao has declared her innocence, and she has not been charged with any crime by the FBI.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent more CHP officers to Oakland after saying the city is dealing with unacceptable lawlessness.

KTVU reached out to Thao's office for comment but has yet to hear back.