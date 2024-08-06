Oakland police union has 'major announcement' on mass shooting

The Oakland Police Officers Association on Tuesday said it has a "major announcement" about a mass shooting that occurred over the weekend.

The announcement will be made at 1 p.m.

The union gave no indication what updates they would release on the Sunday shooting near Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard during a sideshow where five people were injured.

Union officials said they would also discuss a West Oakland shooting on Monday that sent two teens and one adult to the hospital, and the shooting of Run Hua Kuang, who is on life support after a flying bullet entered his head last week while he was sleeping at home.

The union also said they will discuss the "impacts of Mayor Sheng Thao on public safety and justice."

The union's president, Sgt. Huy Nguyen; its vice president, Sgt. Tim Dolan; and executive union board members, will speak.

The union's announcement was sent out by public relations professional Sam Singer.