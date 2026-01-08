Newsom to deliver final state-of-state as national ambitions loom

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his final state-of-the-state address on Thursday. While Newsom has not announced future plans, political analysts widely expect him to run for president in 2028. Because of that, this speech is expected to serve both as a reflection on his time leading California and as a preview of priorities that could shape a future national campaign.



Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his state-of-the-state address on Thursday at the state Capitol in Sacramento, marking the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the speech will be given in person.

Big picture view:

This is Newsom’s final state-of-the-state address as governor.

He is term-limited and set to leave office at the end of this year.

While Newsom has not announced future plans, political analysts widely expect him to run for president in 2028.

Because of that, this speech is expected to serve both as a reflection on his time leading California and as a preview of priorities that could shape a future national campaign.

"This is a speech that is being spoken not just to Californians - it has national resonance," said Hamline University political science professor David Schultz. "It's an important speech because he may be the first one out of the gate, so to speak, running for President of the United States. Can he start to connect with those critical voters in swing states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and start to articulate themes that are important to them?"



Local perspective:

In a written preview released by the governor’s office, Newsom signaled he will focus heavily on housing, including a tougher stance on private equity and institutional investors buying large numbers of homes.

The proposal mirrors rhetoric used this week by former President Donald Trump, who has also called for limiting investors from purchasing and flipping homes for profit.

The issue comes as high housing costs continue to frustrate Americans nationwide.

While Californians have faced affordability challenges for decades, the problem has increasingly spread to other parts of the country.

Education will also be a major focus. Newsom is expected to announce increased per-pupil spending for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade public schools. He also plans to propose merging the state Board of Education with the U.S. Department of Education, following the federal agency’s defunding under the Trump administration.

Other topics expected to be addressed include public safety, climate change, and what the governor’s office describes as a growing crisis facing young men and boys.

What's next:

Political analysts say Newsom is likely to paint California as both an economic and innovation powerhouse, while positioning the state as a clear counterpoint to the Trump administration. The speech is expected to emphasize contrasts between California’s policies and the direction of national politics.