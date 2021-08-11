Newsom grants Oakland mayor's request for more CHP officers to combat wave of violent crime

Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he won't declare a state of emergency in Oakland as the city grapples with a rise in crime, but he agreed to bolster existing resources in place to quell the spike in violence.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf thanked the governor for granting her request to bring additional California Highway Patrol traffic control enforcement to busy corridors, including International Boulevard.

"I will continue to look for every resource to increase safety in Oakland [plus] get adequate staffing for Oakland police, especially for investigations," Schaaf tweeted.

Newsom said a state of emergency declaration was unnecessary and that the state budget should adequately addresses the "crisis." Newsom speaking in Oakland said the budget provides $200 million in grants focused on street crime and $165 million to address ant-Asian hate.

He also said the state is supporting several task forces on crime reduction.

On Tuesday, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce leaders, including its president, who was a victim of crime recently, asked for the governor to make an emergency declaration.

