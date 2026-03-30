Newsom to Half Moon Bay: Build more housing or face legal action

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened legal action against Half Moon Bay for failing to produce a state-approved housing plan. The city has 30 days to comply with state mandates before facing potential legal action. City officials say that since their community is entirely within the coastal zone, it's harder to



Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Half Moon Bay, the only city in Northern California that has failed to produce a state-approved housing plan.

The city has 30 days to respond to the state, or it could face legal action if it does not comply with state mandates. While city officials claim unique geographic constraints are slowing the process, state leaders and housing advocates say the delays are unacceptable.

Every city and county in California must meet specific housing production goals, which include a mix of affordable and market-rate units. Half Moon Bay is required to plan for 480 total units.

The Coastal Conflict

City Manager Matthew Chidester said the city’s location is a primary obstacle. Half Moon Bay is one of only two cities in California situated entirely within the coastal zone.

"We have an additional level of approval through the Coastal Commission for anything related to land use," Chidester said. "We have been working on this process the entire time. It has just been a very complicated and iterative process for us."

However, Jeremy Levine of the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, questioned the argument that the California Coastal Commission is the sole roadblock. He pointed to 555 Kelly Ave., a proposed 40-unit project for senior farmworkers that has been under discussion for several years. The city needs to approve a ground lease for the Kelly Ave. project before it can be included in the housing count required by the state.

"That has nothing to do with the Coastal Commission," Levine said. "The city could approve that project tomorrow." Another project in the city, called Stone Pine Cove, has been completed and features 46 modular homes for farmworkers.

A Community in Need

The housing shortage is felt most acutely by the city’s farmworkers. While Half Moon Bay is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches and annual pumpkin festival, many farmworkers who work the local fields struggle to find housing.

Enrique Bazan, a community liaison with the group ALAS, described families of five living in single rooms and renting out living spaces to make ends meet.

"Half Moon Bay is very expensive," Bazan said. "We need farmworkers. We have overcrowded housing."

The lack of farmworker housing became a central focus after a 2023 mass shooting killed seven people in the community. While that tragedy was not directly tied to the current state housing mandates, it intensified the spotlight on local living conditions.

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Legal Stakes

In a statement, Newsom emphasized that the state would no longer tolerate local delays.

"No community gets a pass when it comes to addressing homelessness or creating more housing access," Newsom said. "We’ll keep pushing forward by enforcing the law, fighting NIMBY actions, and holding local governments accountable."

If the city does not respond within a month, the governor’s office may refer the matter to the California Attorney General’s Office for legal action. City officials said they remain in contact with the state Department of Housing and Community Development and do believe the state knows the city is working in good faith to meet the housing requirements.