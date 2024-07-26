Newsom presses Oakland to change strict policy on police chases

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Oakland leaders on Friday, urging them to re-evaluate restrictions on police pursuits.

First obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, the letter was addressed to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, the city council, and the police commission.

Newsom is pushing for the city to consider additional circumstances under which officers may chase suspects.

This follows Newsom's deployment of additional California Highway Patrol officers to assist Oakland police with organized crime, sideshows and carjackings.

"CHP has brought to my attention that they observed criminals often fleeing with impunity because it’s common knowledge that the Oakland Police Department’s ("OPD") pursuit policy allows vehicle pursuits in only very limited circumstances. They observed suspects attempting to escape arrest by using the same routes, concluding that they knew where OPD would discontinue a pursuit," Newsom wrote.

The Oakland Police Commission is reviewing the city’s pursuit policy and may propose amendments in the fall.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee shared with the Chronicle that he witnessed seven high-speed pursuits within four hours while out with officers in Oakland two weeks ago.

Duryee said a change is necessary because suspects tend to flee, knowing the Oakland Police Department's strict pursuit policy, which prevents officers from pursuing unless the suspect is accused of a violent forcible crime or one involving guns.