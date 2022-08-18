Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street encampment

article

The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires.

The state claims that Oakland is shrinking its responsibility of providing shelter and housing assistance to unhoused residents at the Wood Street encampment, where a string of fires have erupted.

The state said it has allocated significant funding to the city over the last two years to address those issues, but Oakland is dragging its feet.