Newsom trolls Trump's unveilling of limited-edition U.S. passport

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The Brief California Gov. Newsom has had a long history of being the foil to President Donald Trump. He's done it again with another social media post trolling Trump. Newsom is mocking Trump's unveiling of the limited-edition U.S. passport that prominently features Trump's likeness on the document. Newsom's press office account on social media has made a mockery of Trump by writing in Trump's all-caps and self-celebratory or overconfident style.



Not to be outdone by the President of the United States, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again trolling President Trump by mocking his unveiling of the limited-edition U.S. passport, prominently featuring Trump's image on the document.

Trolling Trump

In a social media post from the Governor's Press Office account, Governor Newsom writes in the style of Trump's signature all-caps screed: "IN HONOR OF CALIFORNIA'S 175TH ANNIVERSARY, WE WILL BE ROLLING OUT A VERY SPECIAL DRIVER'S LICENSE FOR EVERY CALIFORNIAN THIS SUMMER! IT WILL FEATURE A HANDSOME, HIGH-QUALITY PHOTO OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM. MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT'S THE BEST LICENSE EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD. THIS IS ABOUT CELEBRATING OUR BEAUTIFUL STATE (IT IS NOT ABOUT ME, DESPITE THE VERY HANDSOME PHOTO!). ENJOY! – GOVERNOR GCN."

The Trump passport is real

While the mock-up driver's license may look like an over-the-top Newsom vanity project, in truth, Trump's State Department on Tuesday unveiled the new passports featuring Trump's scorching image to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The passports are expected to launch this summer alongside nationwide anniversary events. In a mock-up of the official passport document, obtained by Fox News Digital, you can see the text of the Declaration of Independence, along with the American flag. Underneath the president's image is his signature in gold.

Some history

Newsom has long played the foil to Trump, with the aforementioned Governor's Press Office account mimicking Trump's own tone, as can be read on the president's Truth Social account.

Another example of Newsom trolling Trump was earlier the same day when the press office account shared a fake passport mock-up featuring a photo of the president alongside American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Epstein files, and whether the administration has been transparent with the documents, has been a thorn in the president's side during his second term in office. The documents have been released in batches and in heavily-redacted fashion.

Newsom used the president's all-caps style over the weekend in a post to hurl insults at President Trump. He invoked "loser," a favorite taunt of Trump's, when he satirically stated that even top Republicans, "I WON'T SAY WHO!" are approaching Newsom to tell him he's, "AMAZING. AS GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD" and that he should, "GO TO THE WHCA (White House Correspondents Association) DINNER." He goes on to say "EVERYONE IS BEGGING" him to do so, "BECAUSE I AM MAKING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY ‘HOT’ AGAIN."

A celebration of one's self

The limited-edition passport is not the first instance of Trump's self-celebrating changes to federal buildings and documents. Here are some recent examples.

In March, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was working on putting President Trump's signature on U.S. paper currency, marking the first time a sitting president would have their signature on U.S. money, the department said.

In January, Senators denounced the Trump administration's changes to the National Park Services America the Beautiful passes.

Those changes included putting Trump's face on the annual parks pass.

And last December, the Kennedy Center Board voted to rename the facility after Trump, making it the Trump-Kennedy Center.

The Source Gov. Newsom's press office social media account, previous KTVU and Fox Digital reporting.