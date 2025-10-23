Expand / Collapse search

Newsom warns Californians after Trump backs off Bay Area immigration surge

By
Published  October 23, 2025 2:25pm PDT
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie held a news conference where he said the White House affirmed that federal troops will not be sent to the city.

The Brief

    • Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Californians to be wary after President Donald Trump suddenly paused a planned federal immigration surge in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying the president often changes his mind.
    • The pause followed Trump’s conversations with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and local business leaders, who highlighted the city’s crime reduction strides.
    • Newsom urged residents not to be fooled.

SAN FRANCISCO - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday nudged Californians to be cautious about President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to pause a planned federal immigration surge in the San Francisco Bay Area, warning that the president often changes his mind.

Newsom’s comments came after Trump backed off his plan to deploy federal agents to the Bay Area — a move the White House said was aimed at curbing crime and immigration issues.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to send the National Guard to the region, and on Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents began arriving at Coast Guard Island in Alameda for a possible ramp-up of immigration enforcement.

Trump calls off planned surge — for now

What we know:

The plan is now on pause after Trump spoke with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and several high-profile business leaders about the city’s progress in reducing crime. San Francisco has seen a 30% drop in violent crime compared with last year, and homicides are at a 70-year low.

Following those conversations, Trump agreed to let San Francisco keep trying on its own.

Newsom says don't be fooled

Big picture view:

At a news conference supporting Proposition 50 on Thursday, Newsom warned residents not to be deceived by this political ploy, saying the city’s crime reduction efforts were already well known to local and state leaders.

"Business leaders made the phone call to Donald Trump — now we know who he listens to," Newsom said. "In every way, it’s not surprising because it’s so consistent with who Trump is — how broken his mind is — that it would take business leaders to make those calls, not the people he should be representing."

Newsom said Trump only backed off after wealthy and powerful San Franciscans told him to, especially as the city is "enjoying a renaissance and a rebirth. It’s a golden goose."

The governor added that beyond the city’s elite, some residents were fearful at the prospect of a federal operation. He said some residents may have stayed home after hearing reports that federal agents were there, worried they could be caught up in the action.

"People under deep anxiety and fear didn’t show up to work today because of the people [federal agents] assembled in the East Bay," Newsom said.

‘You Know Better’

What they're saying:

Despite Trump’s reversal, Newsom said don't assume the threat has passed.

"I’m not thinking for a second that this is the end of this in California — quite the contrary," he said. "This guy’s just winding up. Watch ICE, not just the National Guard. Watch what’s going on with your own eyes all across this country. This guy is a chaos president."

He added, "If you think this story just ended — that it’s got a period or exclamation point — you know better."

Newsom applauds Lurie

Newsom also thanked San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie for intercepting the planned federal operation, saying it could have had serious economic and emotional consequences for the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

