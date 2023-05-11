Neighbor suspected in fatal stabbing of San Francisco woman in apartment building

article

The man suspected of killing a 64-year-old woman at a San Francisco apartment building last week was the victim's neighbor, according to a relative.

The victim, identified as Mei Ran Hu, was stabbed to death by her next-door neighbor, her nephew Michael Kwan said on a verified GoFundMe page.

Hu was killed on May 5 inside an apartment building on the 400 block of Duboce Avenue, authorities said. According to Mission Local, a property worker found Hu on the third-floor stairwell of 462 Duboce Apartments.

Responding officers and medics tried her, but Hu succumbed to her injuries at the building, according to police.

The suspect, Jesus Esparza, 41, was found inside the apartment complex and arrested. He and Hu both reportedly lived on the third floor of the affordable housing complex.

He was charged with murder and remains jailed and faces 26 years to life if convicted.

"The Duboce Avenue killing is tragic," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "I offer my condolences to the victim's friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime."

Kwan wrote on the GoFundMe page that the suspect was "known to have serious mental health issues." However, authorities have not confirmed that.

He also said Hu's killing comes as her son, Zhi He Kuang, grieves the death of his grandmother who died two months ago. Kuang's father died a few years prior, Kwan said.

"Obviously his mother’s tragic and sudden death is a terrible blow for Zhi. As an immigrant with limited English language skills who works as a busboy at a restaurant, Zhi barely makes enough to support himself," he wrote.

The donation page was created to help provide financial assistance to Kuang as he copes with the sudden loss of his mother.