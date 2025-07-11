NFL players paying it forward with new basketball court in Oakland

Hoop dreams are becoming a reality for kids in an underserved East Bay community. That's because a park in West Oakland has a brand new basketball court.

A local foundation and some NFL legends, all of whom claim Oakland as their hometown made it happen.

Kids were enjoying the new park all day long on Friday.

"Things that I love about basketball… I just love the sport because it helps me feel better about myself," said Antonio Scott.

Scott says having a new court is more than just shooting hoops.

"It makes me feel confident when I play basketball," Scott added.

Watching those confident kids were the NFL players who made it happen. Marshawn Lynch, Marcus Peters and Josh Johnson.

"It is our purpose. Everyone has the ability to do something nice. It's about taking advantage of what you have been given," said Johnson.

Johnson is from West Oakland. He says family, friends and coaches helped him succeed. Now he is paying it forward.

"It takes a village to get to the position I am [at] in life. I am grateful to everyone. I am trying to do the same thing," said Johnson.

The NFL players founded the Fam 1st Family Foundation. It has helped underserved kids in Oakland for nearly 20 years.

The NFL players partnered with the Michael Jordan Brand to renovate the court. They also invited more than one hundred kids from the community. They received free shoes and shirts.

"It's very important for the kids to have something to do because they are wandering around," said parent Gregory Nash.

Nash has been in the community for more than 50 years.

"They love to see this. They come out here every day. It's very important they keep this going on here with us," said Nash.

"I am going to go to college, then to the NBA. I am going to make it," said Scott.