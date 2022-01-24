NFL star Carlos Dunlap’s father killed after car accident in South Carolina

article

The family of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II said his father was the victim in a deadly car collision in South Carolina over the weekend.

North Charleston Police said male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Ashley Phosphate Road. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Investigators said they located the driver on the scene but that no charges have been filed at this time as the case remains under investigation.

Carlos Dunlap Sr. (Credit: David Aylor)

RELATED: Washington Football Team player discharged from hospital after car crash that killed Maryland woman

The family’s attorney confirmed to FOX Television Stations that Carlos Dunlap Sr. was the victim.

"It is with sadness we report the passing of Carlos Dunlap Sr. last night," Attorney David Aylor said in a statement. "He was a loving father and well-respected community leader. We will miss him dearly. North Charleston Police are still investigating the accident."

"As a close friend of David and David Aylor Law Offices the family has asked us to let others know to please respect his family at this time of grieving and provide them with privacy," he continued.

The younger Carlos, 32, has been with the Seahawks since 2020. He was released in March 2021 but then re-signed with the team weeks later.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

