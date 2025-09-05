Live: No BART trains running because of computer problem

BART trains were not running early Friday morning because of a computer equipment problem, the agency said.

The problem began following "network upgrade work," BART posted on its website about 5 a.m.

The agency advised that commuters seek another mode of transportation.

In Millbrae, BART trains sat in the dark, no riders were on the platform. And by 6 a.m., traffic started to get heavy approaching the Bay Bridge toll plaza. (A livestream of the traffic is in the video player above.)

In May, BART's control center also went down, causing a stoppage for four hours.

The news crippled the system and was such a big deal that even the New York Times sent a breaking news alert about the stoppage.

That month also saw the red line canceled because of a fire in San Leandro from cable problems.

And the most recent issue was on Aug. 29, when there was an outage in the Transbay Tube because of an equipment problem.

According to BART data, about 170,000 people ride BART trains on a typical Friday.