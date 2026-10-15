Nordstrom Rack is returning to San Francisco

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The Brief A new Nordstrom Rack store will open in Union Square after the retailer closed its two remaining stores in San Francisco. The new store will be located at 2 Stockton St., and the 51,500-square-foot space is set to open in fall 2027 Nordstrom Rack is the latest retailer to announce a comeback to the city.



Three years after its San Francisco stores were shut down, Nordstrom Rack is returning to the city with a new Union Square location.

The new store will be located at 2 Stockton St., and the 51,500-square-foot space is set to open in fall 2027, Nordstrom announced on Wednesday.

Return to San Francisco

What they're saying:

"Nordstrom has a long history in San Francisco, and we’re excited to bring Nordstrom Rack back downtown. The city has many wonderful assets, and it has clearly built momentum in making downtown a great place for customers. We look forward to welcoming new and returning Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack customers to our store," said Erik Nordstrom, co-CEO of Nordstrom.

The previous Nordstrom Rack at 901 Market Street closed in the summer of 2023, along with the flagship Nordstrom at the former Westfield Centre.

The Nordstrom locations were only two in a bevy of retailers who stopped doing business in the city – and particularly the now defunct downtown shopping mall – in the wake of economic struggles following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then-Chief Stores Officer Jamie Nordstrom said at the time that the decision was made primarily due to declining foot traffic, and that the company would instead focus on its other Bay Area stores.

"Three years ago, companies were leaving San Francisco. Today, they want to be here, and Nordstrom Rack’s decision to return to the heart of our city is another sign of the growing confidence in San Francisco. We're making our streets safer and cleaner, bringing people back downtown, cutting red tape, and creating the conditions for businesses to succeed," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. "I'm thrilled that Nordstrom is choosing to invest in San Francisco again and look forward to welcoming Nordstrom Rack to 2 Stockton Street as we continue building on our city's momentum."

SF retail resurgence

Dig deeper:

Nordstrom Rack is the latest store to announce a comeback to the city, indicating a resurgence in the city’s long-troubled retail scene.

Earlier this month, Japanese fashion label Uniqlo opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Market and 4th Streets, its first in the city since the brand closed its Powell Street store in 2021.