Northern California teacher takes off with NASA into the stratosphere

A Nothern California teacher on Monday is going to take off with NASA.



Domina Stamus is a science teacher at Westlake Charter High School near Sacramento.

She and three other teachers will be on board a modified Boeing 747 that's carrying the SOFIA observatory and telescope.

SOFIA stands for "Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy."

Because they'll be above 99 percent of the earth's atmosphere, they'll be able to see the solar system in ways that aren't possible from the ground.

"I just hope this shows my students and anybody that, go for your passion and just keep your eyes out," Stamas said. "Never close any doors or never be upset about a closed door."



Stamas isn't allowed to reveal very much information about what she'll be doing.

But she can say the crew will be flying from dusk to dawn.

Advertisement

And that the research will help create new curriculum and real-life lessons for students.





