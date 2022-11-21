Not sure if it can fly? TSA says these Thanksgiving staples should be in your checked bag

article

To check or not to check? With Thanksgiving in just a few days, the Transportation Security Administration wants to make sure all travelers know what can and can't be brought through security before one ends up throwing away a once-a-year, family-secret-recipe dish.

TSA provided some "food for thought": if the food item is solid, it can go through the checkpoints. However, if it's not and larger than 3.4 ounces, it must be checked in a checked bag.

TSA says if it can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped, or poured, you should check it.

TSA also advised packing all food in a designated bag to make security screening a smooth process.

The agency listed a "What can I bring?" feature on their website. Food safety and proper packaging were also stressed to avoid food borne illnesses this holiday season.

Generally speaking, baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, fresh fruit and vegetables, spices, and candy are allowed through security, a detailed list of specific foods can be found here. A list of goods that should be checked such as alcohol, syrup, preserves such as jams and jellies, sauces-regardless if homemade or canned-should be checked, TSA officials said.