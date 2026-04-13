Novato police take teen driver in fatal DUI crash into custody

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The Brief A 17-year-old driver was taken into custody after authorities determined they were drunk during a solo car crash that left another teen dead and several others injured. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name due to their age.



Novato police on Monday confirmed they have taken a 17-year-old driver into custody after authorities determined they were drunk during a solo car crash that left another teen dead and several others injured.

In custody at hospital

Dig deeper:

The Novato Police Department confirmed to KTVU that the teenager was in custody "pending release from the hospital," though their condition and what charges they may face were not known.

Authorities also did not release the suspect’s name due to their age.

The backstory:

The driver and four other teens veered off San Marin Drive near Simmons Lane and slammed into a utility pole about 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to Novato police.

All five occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, where Nico Vargas – a high school student from nearby Rohnert Park – was pronounced dead.

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District says four of the teens involved are students at Rancho Cotate and El Camino high schools, and the fifth is a former student.

Grief counselors are expected to be available at district schools.