Nudist resort in Los Gatos mountains on market for $32M

A nudist resort nestled in the lush mountains of Los Gatos is on the market for $32 million.

The Lupin Lodge Naturist Club spans 112 acres of land adorned with oak and redwood trees throughout the expansive property.

The resort was once a winery, but it ceased operations during the Prohibition period.

Lupin Lodge was subsequently established in 1935 by early adherents of the nudist movement seeking a remote, private setting, according to listing broker Joe Pollifrone of Christie's International Sereno.

Pollifrone described the resort as a unique oasis of natural beauty, and a rare find.

"I've been in real estate for 37 years, and I've never had a nudist resort," he said.

For the last 47 years, the Stout family has operated the nudist club, but the current owner, Lori Kay Stout, is ready to pass the reins.

Located five miles from downtown Los Gatos and 13 miles south of San Jose, Lupin Lodge is situated a mile off Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"Nudists are hoping it is bought by a fellow nudist or another nudist resort," Pollifrone noted while emphasizing the property's vast potential for transformation.

The property has an extensive use permit, which opens up other avenues for maximizing the use of the land.

"You can add a conference center, spa, or a vineyard with a lodge, or a rehab facility." he explained.

Lupin Lodge already features a restaurant, hiking trails, cabins, and an expansive deck overlooking the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Despite the existing amenities, the current owner is eager to transfer ownership.

"It needs some new blood — and money," said Pollifrone.