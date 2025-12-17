NYE 2026: Best New Year's Eve fireworks, family-friendly festivities in the Bay Area

article

The Brief 2026 is fast-approaching. Here's a look at some events across the Bay Area to ring in the new year on Dec. 31. We've included fireworks, balloon drops and other family-friendly events.



Start 2026 with a bang by enjoying the best fireworks shows the Bay Area has to offer, along with other fun, family-friendly activities. We’ve compiled a list of events that are either low-cost or free.

All events are on Dec. 31.

San Francisco

San Francisco is ringing in the new year with fireworks along the eastern side of the by the waterfront . The best spots to watch from will be along the Embarcadero. The fireworks start at midnight and will last about 15 minutes. The show is free.

The Chase Center will be hosting a Winter Wonderland Kwanzaa and Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. The event will feature live music from the Rock and Roll Playhouse featuring Soji Sai and the Afrobeats, cultural performances from the Diamano Coura West African Dance Company, a countdown drop at 11:59 a.m., arts and crafts stations and more.

Novato

Novato will celebrate the coming of the new year by dropping 26,000 bouncy balls onto the street. The event, which starts at noon, is free . Kids get a souvenir hard hat and can keep as many bouncy balls as they can hold.

Oakland

The Chabot Space and Science Center will be hosting its annual balloon drop to mark the strokes of midnight around the world. The event is ticketed — members will be charged $5 per child and guests will be charged $10 per child.

11 a.m.: ages 5 and under

Noon: ages 6 - 12

3 p.m.: ages 5 and under

4 p.m.: ages 6 - 12

More information about the event can be found here.

Berkeley

Lawrence Hall of Science organizers will be ringing in the New Year with confetti launches every 45 minutes, starting at 10:45 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. The event is ticketed. Learn more here.

Piedmont

The Piedmont Recreation Department will be hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve event. The celebration, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is held at the Piedmont Veterans Memorial Building (401 Highland Avenue) and will feature music and a balloon drop. Tickets are $10 per person. Learn more here.

San Jose

The Children’s Discovery Museum will be hosting a Noon Year’s Eve event starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. The event will feature ball drops at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., musical performances from Choo Choo Soul, confetti and arts and crafts — children can create their own party hats and set goals for the new year at the Resolution Station.

Tickets can be purchased here.

San Carlos

The Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos is hosting a daytime, family-friendly event with music, activities, face-painting and a countdown to three balloon drops at noon. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.