Oakland A's fans emotional at final night game at Coliseum

Oakland A's fans attended the very last evening game Wednesday at the Coliseum with heavy hearts.

The team lost to the Texas Rangers 5 to 1, but that's not the main reason fans appeared solemn.

They stayed well after the final inning to soak in the memories at the stadium, where the scoreboards read: "Thank you, Oakland."

During the game, fans chanted "Let's Go Oakland," a phrase they won't say or hear for much longer at the venue.

Hawaii resident Donald Rackle has flown in for every home since August.

"It's absolutely priceless," he said. "It's hard to hold back the tears."

He surprised his wife, a lifelong fan, with a special visit from Stomper on her birthday.

Diehard fan Dan Pagan said his wife couldn't bring herself to witness the final games in Oakland.

"Fifty six years, I've been coming here. My parents took me to the very first ballgame. April 17th 1968. $1.50 for a bleacher set then," he said as he choked back tears.

Oakland native Emily Haines made the trek all the way from South Africa.

She held a poster with a photo of herself in an A's shirt at her first game when she was 5 months old.

"We've already watched the Raiders leave, then we watched the Warriors - they didn't go very far, but they left Oakland, and now to watch our last team that's been here the longest, it's really gut-wrenching to say the least," she said.

Fans have a lot of anger toward billionaire owner John Fisher for not investing in the team or finding a way to stay in Oakland.

Curtis Napoleon of San Jose said he couldn't summed up how he felt about Fisher on camera.

A's fans were happy to see familiar faces like 79-year-old usher Lee Anderson.

"It's just hitting me that this is coming to an end, and we're not going to lose the ball club, we're losing friendships," he said.

"It's like a slow burn, a slow funeral, and tomorrow is when we're closing the casket," added Pagan. "But I'm one of those idiots who think maybe, just maybe it won't happen in Sacramento, it won't happen in Vegas."

Security remained high at Wednesday's game. The Oakland A's upped the police and security presence from Tuesday's game.

The A's play their final game at the Coliseum against Texas Rangers at 12:37 p.m. pm Thursday.