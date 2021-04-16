Oakland businesses seen boarding up ahead of Friday night protests

Businesses in downtown Oakland are boarding up their storefronts ahead of a protest set to take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza Friday night following the police killing of Daunte Wright.

On Monday, officer Kimberly Potter of the Brooklyn Center, Minn. police department shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man. Potter, who has since resigned, says she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser. She has since been arrested on second-degree manslaughter charges.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, a KTVU crew spotted workers boarding up businesses in the area of 14th and Broadway in downtown Oakland.The Oakland Federal buildling was also fenced off with barricades.

Friday night's protest is set to start at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.