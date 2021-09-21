Oakland City Council votes to approve two additional police academies

Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted 6-2 to approve additional police academies at a time of surging violence in the city, but also as police reform and funding has been a point of contention.

The proposal adds two additional police academies over the next two years, bringing it to six total, up from four. The cost is more than $3 million per academy.

In June, the council had rejected additional academies.

In a press release issued after the vote, Councilmember Loren Taylor said his constituents in District 6, which includes East Oakland neighborhoods, are disproportionately impacted by gun violence, armed robberies and sideshows.

"The circumstances of the residents I represent in East Oakland have not changed since the Council rejected our call for a comprehensive public safety response in June and no new information has been presented that was not previously available. From the beginning, I have been consistent in my advocacy for investments throughout the public safety ecosystem, which includes both violence prevention and response" said Taylor.

Taylor said he was happy to have the near full support of the council. His press release mentions the initiative had support from East Oakland residents.

But the vote came after an hours-long meeting with public comment. Councilmembers Niki Fortunato Bas and Carroll Fife voted no. Many envision public safety going beyond the addition of police officers.

The numbers are dwindling with less than 700 officers on the force as of the beginning of the month. The numbers have not been that low in seven years. Officers are leaving the department on average of 10 a month.

"We get an opportunity here. An opportunity to actually hire people that care about Oakland," said city councilmember Sheng Thao. "My piece of legislation not only calls for an academy, but it calls for hiring locally, hiring women and hiring people of color and looking at a feasibility study around providing child care services."

As recently as last week, it was made public that nine with the Oakland Police Department were disciplined for their roles in engaging with a social media account that posted racist and sexist material. The mayor harshly criticized the those responsible for the misconduct.

To their credit, OPD last month emerged from nearly two decades of federal oversight from the Riders scandal, one which involved alleged beatings of citizens, planting evidence and kidnapping.

During public comment regarding the police academies, opponents argued more cops does not equate to less crime. Some said funding should be going towards community resources and that the focus should be on prevention, not more police.

"We need these academies to fill that gap. We need more additional officers in the ranks," Chief LeRonne Armstrong has said.

Some city leaders said if the officer count dips below 678, they risk losing Measure Z funding, tied to violence prevention.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a message to residents to ask their councilmember to support more police through the academies.

"We can do both: We can re-imagine public safety and we can provide a basic level of public safety for our residents," Schaaf said.

Oakland City Council declared the recent violence a public health crisis. That makes Oakland eligible for additional mental-health funding.