Oakland councilmember proposes crime-fighting strategies

An Oakland councilmember is urging the city to consider multiple proposals to address a jump in crime.

"We can't just do the things we've always been doing, even those will continue, we have to do more," said Councilman Dan Kalb said.

Kalb is advocating for increased hiring and retention of 911 dispatchers, recruitment of police officers from other departments, funding for surveillance cameras, and seeking assistance from outside agencies like the FBI.

He does not believe it is necessary for the city to declare a state of emergency.

"I'm focusing on things that are actually tangible, things that actually move things forward, not just things on paper that sound good," said Kalb.

Kalb represents North Oakland, where two recent robberies were captured on camera. In one video, two men confronted a woman in her 60s near Claremont and Hillegass avenues in broad daylight on September 13. The video shows the suspects struggling with the woman as she screams while holding on to her bags.

A witness who chose to remain anonymous told KTVU he came outside to help when he heard the commotion.

"She was screaming, and they were dragging her across the sidewalk, and then dragging her into the street," the man recounted.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Infiniti G37.

"It's infuriating, it's scary, it makes us all want to take action, but it also makes me feel helpless," the man said.

Two weeks prior, on September 1, another woman was similarly confronted by two robbers in the same neighborhood. Those perpetrators fled in an older model Toyota Camry.

Kalb expressed his outrage, stating, "Any violent crime is horrendous. And when someone is attacked and dragged, wherever it is, it's unacceptable."

Cat Brooks, the executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, contends that the city should invest in social services rather than increasing police presence.

"We keep getting on the exact same rat wheel and expecting different results," Brooks said. "The only thing we haven't done are the progressive policies. The only thing we haven't done is make sure that people have housing, jobs, education, and mental and emotional support."

Local resident Zeva Williams acknowledged the crime issue but emphasized that people should not feel afraid to enjoy Oakland.

"We don't feel there's really that kind of fear, where you have to stay behind your door, look around everywhere because somebody's coming. It doesn't feel ominous," she said.

