Oakland dispensaries targeted again by ram-raiding thieves

Two Oakland marijuana dispensaries previously targeted by burglars were hit again by invaders using cars to get inside.

Oakanna, on Lakeshore Avenue, was hit just before 4 a.m. Friday. Several carloads of burglars converged on the business and rammed an Acura MDX with stolen plates into the storefront.

Oakland police arrived and spotted several cars taking off.

The dispensary was hit in similar fashion in October. In 2022, Oakanna's owner was shot and wounded during a robbery.

Early Monday morning, the Stiiizy dispensary on Telegraph Avenue and 21st Street, was rammed by a Honda Accord, similar to an incident back in September when carloads of burglars surrounded the store. In that earlier case, a suspect was charged by Alameda County prosecutors last month.

"I don't know who they think they're robbing, but these are folks on a hope and a prayer, they're white-knuckling through all these difficulties," said Hilary O'Brien, a cannabis-industry veteran in the Bay Area. "I wish we could evolve past destroying our own businesses."



Oakland police are investigating both incidents.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan