Oakland diverts funds from police to violence-prevention programs

The Oakland City Council voted Thursday to divert $17 million from the police department to fund violence-prevention programs.

The council approved amendments to the city's budget that were presented by Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, who has long argued for decreasing the police budget.

In statement, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she supported violence prevention efforts and "non-police strategies" but noted that the budget cuts 50 police officers.

"It also cuts much-needed future academies, which will significantly reduce police staffing and delay response to Oaklanders in their time of crisis," Schaaf said. "It will force our officers to work even more overtime shifts, which are expensive and unsafe for officers and residents alike."

As the council discussed the issue, a group of local community leaders and members of the clergy implored Alameda County officials to declare gun violence a public-health emergency and to similarly fund prevention initiatives.

"State of emergency! State of emergency!" the group chanted at Lake Merritt, where just days earlier, a man was killed and seven other victims were hurt during a shooting involving San Francisco gang members.

"The trauma, the pain and the scourge of violence that is interpersonal in nature but is fueled by the trauma of our people," said Pastor Michael McBride of the Way Christian Center in Berkeley and an Oakland resident.

Dr. Noha Aboelata of Roots Community Health Center said, "We have children, we have girls being gunned down in these streets. The frequency of shootings and the loss of life is getting to the point where we're having to become desensitized just to cope."

As they spoke, the Oakland City Council held a special virtual meeting to discuss amendments to the proposed budget involving the Police Department.

Bas supported shifting $17 million dollars away from the police and use it for violence-prevention programs. She and others on the council want to have civilian mobile response teams, not police officers, handle non-violent mental-health calls.

But Schaaf says she wants to keep police staffing from dipping below the current 717 officers. She says Bas' proposal would "decimate" 911 response.

The council was at odds over how many police academies should be funded over the next two years.

In a statement, the Anti Police-Terror Project lauded the budget passed by the council, saying it "shows Oakland's commitment as a progressive city to support policies that actually keep us safe."

The group lauded Bas and Councilmember Carroll Fife for "pushing back against Schaaf's blank check for OPD."

Back at Lake Merritt, community organizers say Alameda County should spend any reserve funds on intervention programs.

"The language that people use a lot of times for those reserves is, it's a rainy day fund. Well, it's raining. It's storms," said Greg Hodge of the African American Response Circle. "It's a tornado, it's typhoon, hurricane. Whatever you want to say about it, our community needs those resources now."