Oakland Fans' Fest takes place for first time, without the A's

article

Hundreds of fans took over several blocks of West Oakland on Saturday to celebrate the city's sports culture, marking the first time an Oakland Fans' Fest has been held without the A's in town.

Despite the team's departure, the mood at the event remained upbeat. The event was organized by A's fan groups The Last Dive Bar and The Oakland 68's, who emphasized that the festival was about celebrating the city's sports history and the teams that remain rooted in Oakland.

"I think this year is very much the idea that it’s over, move on, and it’s great to see everybody come out," said Richard Hick, who was selling ice cream to raise money for local youth sports.

"The Oakland Roots want to be here. The Oakland Soul want to be here. The Oakland Ballers want to be here," said Anson Casanares of the Oakland 68's.

Despite the A's departure from the city, several A's legends, including Miguel Cabrera, Ruben Sierra, and Jose Canseco, were on hand to sign memorabilia and join in the festivities.

Both A's fan groups are already planning their next big gathering: a tailgate for the Oakland Roots home opener at the Coliseum on March 22.