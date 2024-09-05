Man charged after fatal dog mauling in Oakland

article

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of another man who was fatally mauled by three dogs in Oakland, police said.

Brendan Burke faces charges for failing to control his dogs —mixed breeds of Cane Corso and Neapolitan Mastiff — that attacked Robert Holguin just before noon on Sunday in the 1600 block of 36th Avenue.

Burke, whose dogs had escaped from his yard a day prior, admitted that the dogs do not respond to commands.

Animal control officers had previously visited Burke’s home.

When Oakland police responded to the scene on Sunday, they found Holguin suffering from multiple dog bites. He died at the scene, according to police.