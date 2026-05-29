Father, son charged in fatal Oakland flea market shooting tied to fake ID dispute

The Brief Israel Colin Figueroa, 49, is charged with murdering Jorge Alberto Rivas Rodriguez on Jan. 9 at the Oakland Coliseum Swap Meet. Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over competing sales of fake identification cards. Dillan Figueroa-Cabrera, 22, is charged with being an accessory and threatening a witness. Authorities allege he helped his father flee the county after the killing and later threatened to kill a witness.



A father and son have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an Oakland flea market that authorities say stemmed from a dispute over competing sales of fake identification cards.

Israel Colin Figueroa, 49, was charged with murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Jorge Alberto Rivas Rodriguez at the Oakland Coliseum Swap Meet, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Figueroa is the uncle of Rodriguez's brother-in-law.

His son, Dillan Figueroa-Cabrera, 22, is charged with being an accessory and threatening a witness. Prosecutors allege Figueroa-Cabrera helped his father flee the county after the shooting and later threatened to shoot and kill a witness.

Both men have been arrested.

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Shooting at busy swap meet

What we know:

Rodriguez was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Oakland Coliseum Swap Meet, one of the Bay Area's busiest flea markets, authorities said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during a dispute related to the sale of fake identification cards.

At the time, vendors were selling merchandise to crowds of shoppers.

"He was inside the parking lot of the flea market here," said Al Perales, who works at a nearby tire shop. "Then obviously everyone started to scatter."

Aerial footage from the scene showed a section of the parking lot cordoned off with yellow police tape as officers surrounded a parked Tesla Cybertruck.

The swap meet is open seven days a week and draws vendors selling a wide range of merchandise. Authorities have said the area has also attracted people selling stolen goods tied to organized retail theft.