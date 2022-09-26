Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions

Oakland's Wood St. homeless encampment underwent another phase of evictions on Monday.

Caltrans contractors have removed trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce what the state calls "unnecessary danger" and risks to residents, highways and railways.

Monday marks phase two of the three-phase clerking process. An estimated 80 people were rehoused as part of the first phase in early September. As part of the second phase, on Monday, an estimated 150 people were relocated.

The state has provided $4.7 million in grants to the City of Oakland to rehouse those living along Wood Street, according to Caltrans.

But an attorney representing the homeless in an ongoing legal battle with the City of Oakland, Alameda County and the state said adequate shelter was not offered to residents, forcing many to stick it out and stay at the encampment.

SEE ALSO: Oakland fire dispatchers challenged by staffing shortage, increasing calls

(KTVU FOX 2)

The sprawling encampment is located underneath the MacArthur Maze in West Oakland and has experienced 195 fires between March 2020 and March 2022. Then in April, a deadly fire occurred.

In July, a large fire destroyed several motor homes and damaged a portion of I-880, resulting in highway lane closures and causing traffic tie-ups.

Despite attempts to clear the encampment, it wasn’t until a judge gave the go-ahead last month, allowing the evictions and cleanup to occur.

(KTVU FOX 2)

SEE ALSO: Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment

Many people living in the encampment say they have nowhere else to go and that they will likely move their belonging further down Wood St.

The clearing project is expected to wrap up in November.