Oakland to install speed bumps where Castlemont teacher killed

The city of Oakland is installing three speed bumps along a street where Castlemont High School teacher Marvin Boomer was killed by a young driver who was allegedly racing through the neighborhood, evading the California Highway Patrol.

Department of Transportation Director Josh Rowan said the speed bumps were being placed along East 21st Street between 11th and 13th avenues on Wednesday, which was first reported by The Oaklandside.

Rowan told KTVU that the cost will be roughly $20,000 and that the work will be in-house.

Rowan said the impetus came directly from the community who approached him at a vigil for Boomer, who was killed May 28, when an 18-year-old trying to avoid the CHP sped through the neighborhood and struck a fire hydrant, which sheered off and struck the teacher in a freak accident.

The CHP released video of what happened, showing that their officers slowed down in the neighborhood and had been following Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia from above.

Hernandez-Garcia has since been charged with vehicular manslaughter, which he has denied.

Residents had long warned of excessive speeding along East 21st Street – with Boomer's death being just the latest in a string of speed-related driving in that area.

So when they brought a petition to Rowan, he said the city would be able to install them pretty quickly.