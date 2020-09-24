Oakland interim police chief's term extended to December 8

article

Oakland Police Department interim Chief Susan Manheimer's term was extended Thursday to December 8, a member of the Oakland Police Commission says.

Oakland Police Commission Chair Regina Jackson confirmed the extension. The panel was originally discussing finalists for the vacant position and was going to forward them to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The top-cop position has been vacant since former Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was fired in February. She maintains she was retaliated against for exposing corruption and abuses of power by the police commission and is suing the city.

Manheimer, the former San Mateo Police Chief and longtime high-ranking member of the San Francisco Police Department, was installed as the interim chief in March. She has recently been put to the test on crowd-control measures with the civil unrest and protests associated with the police killing of George Floyd.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.