Oakland man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver

A 48-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was struck hit by a hit-and-run driver while he was walking in a crosswalk in West Oakland on Thursday night, police said.

Officers who responded to the 1400 block of Magnolia Street about 9:20 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a collision between a car and a

pedestrian found the man lying in the road on 14th Street at Magnolia Street near the crosswalk.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is described as possibly a black Mercedes Benz.

Police said it's unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision

Oakland police said the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call their traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.