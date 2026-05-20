Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee hints she's running again

The Brief In a social media post, Lee said she'd like to continue "building on the progress" she's made as mayor, sharing a link to her campaign website. When asked directly about it in a one-on-one interview with KTVU, she said she'd make a formal announcement after the June 2 primary election. The next Oakland mayoral election is Nov. 3.



Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee on Wednesday hinted that she's running for mayor again.

In a statement, Lee said there is more to be done, and she's looking forward to another four years.

"As I mark 365 days of action today, Oakland is safer, cleaner and more stable and I am committed to finishing the work underway," she said in the statement. "While a more formal announcement will be made after the primary election, I am looking forward to continuing what I started over the next four years."

In a social media post, Lee said she'd like to continue "building on the progress" she's made as mayor, sharing a link to her campaign website.

Interview with Mayor Barbara Lee

What they're saying:

When asked directly about it in a one-on-one interview with KTVU, she said she'd make a formal announcement after the June 2 primary election.

"I don't want the mayoral race to be confused with any of the primaries," she said. "That's why I'd love another four years as mayor."

Wednesday also marked the one-year anniversary that Lee, 79, has been mayor of Oakland, after she won in a special election in April 2025 following the recall of former Mayor Sheng Thao.

The next Oakland mayoral election is Nov. 3.