Faith leaders say Oakland mayor deserves a chance, Libby Schaaf says otherwise

Oakland's faith leaders and the former mayor are sounding off on the potentially historic recall vote of Mayor Sheng Thao.

Mayor Thao called reporters into Democratic Party Headquarters in Oakland to make an announcement of new appointments who want to serve and oppose the recall effort. Though she has many supporters who oppose the recall, she made new support on Tuesday by announcing a new advisory deep-rooted in the Bible.

"The Mayor's Interfaith Advisory Council will focus on our city's most pressing challenges," announced Thao.

Sheng Thao speaks onstage. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation)

In what could be the twilight of her administration, the mayor came to an anti-recall press conference to announce a new partnership with the faith community fueled by state and federal grants. "With this Interfaith Council, we will leverage as many resources as possible," said Thao.

The clergy says, with resources, good things can happen. "We have made it. We were on the menu and now we have made it to the table," said Pastor Joe Smith of the Good Hope Baptist Church.

"We will provide expertise to address the critical issues facing our city. We will raise funds to support housing programs and community hubs that uplift our neighborhoods," said Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church.

"Represent the voice of this community that we serve all across Oakland," said Pastor Robert Lacy of St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church. "We are so grateful for her strong commitment for addressing the housing crisis and for engaging the faith community to do so," said Pastor Todd Benson of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

These clergy members strongly oppose the mayoral and district attorney recalls.

"The recall of the mayor is not needed and is ill-founded. Oakland does not need chaos," said Pastor Jim Hopkins of the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church. "And, I believe that she deserves a chance to lead our city and not divide our city," said Bishop Gregory Payton of the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. We must stand united, not separated in communities but as one city bound by the common goal of progress and healing," said Bishop Brandon.

Proponents of the recall see the Council as a last minute effort. "I think she's throwing anything at the wall a week before she gets recalled in desperation. I've seen plenty of polls. None of them give her a chance," said recall proponent Seneca Scott.

"The polling that has been done: over 70%, close to 80% of people want her out," said recall proponent Carl Chan.

We spoke with Thao's predecessor, former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. She said as an Oakland resident herself, she supports the recall.

"We've all been waiting for two years to see evidence of this mayor leading. Not of being the lucky recipient of CHP officers that the governor, out of frustration, sent to us," Schaaf said.

Despite her criticism, Schaaf said she sees Thao as a hard worker, but that ultimately she is unable to grow into the job.

Unlike the ranked choice election she won, this time it's a straight up or down vote, effective when results are announced November 5th.

