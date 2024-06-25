Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's chief spokesman leaves office

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's spokesman has left the office and will be replaced by an interim, KTVU has learned.

Francis Zamora did not return emails seeking comment early Monday as his city email bounced back, directing inquiries to other city staffers.

Thao's chief of staff, Leigh Hanson, texted KTVU saying that Pati Navalta will serve as the interim chief of communications. Hanson did not reference what happened to Zamora.

Navalta confirmed in an email that she is "supporting" the mayor's communications team as the office seeks a full-time replacement.

When asked if Zamora resigned or was kicked off his post, Navalta said "the office can't comment on personnel matters."

But his apparent departure comes a day after Thao's attorney, Tony Brass, also parted ways with Thao, whose home was raided by the FBI last week.

The FBI has not said what agents were looking for, either at the mayor's home, or at three locations owned by a politically powerful family who own Cal Waste Solutions.

In her first public appearance since the raid, Thao on Monday insisted she has done nothing wrong and will not resign as mayor.

KTVU's Sami Mamou contributed to this report.