Live: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao to speak for 1st time after FBI raid

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is expected to speak publicly on Monday for the first time since FBI agents raided her home last week.

Calls for Thao to address the raid, which was conducted on Thursday without explanation, have been growing by critics who say that she represents the city and can't hide from the public search of her home.

Many of the same critics have also collected enough signatures to put Thao's name on a recall ballot measure, likely set for November, although the city council hasn't voted on the date yet.

To date, Thao has not been arrested or charged with any crime and the FBI would not say why they were at her home or what they were looking for.

The FBI also searched three other properties related to the politically connected Duong family, who own Cal Waste Recycling.

Thao went to Vietnam last summer with the Vietnamese American Business Association, which organized the trip. Several of the Duongs are on the board of that association.

KTVU will be streaming her City Hall news conference at 10:30 a.m.