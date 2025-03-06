Oakland mayoral candidate receives lifesaving surgery, lays out priorities



Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor, who first revealed to KTVU that he had recently had a liver transplant, explained why he's running for mayor of Oakland, which he said is broken.

Taylor said he believes he can fix it.

"I am the candidate for change, and I'm ready to drive that," he said.

He described himself as a problem solver.

Taylor said restoring public safety and clean streets are his priorities if elected mayor of Oakland.

The former city council member representing East Oakland is now focused on his full-time job: convincing voters he is the best person to lead the city.

"We need to keep businesses here. Keep residents here. Give them opportunities to grow," said Taylor.

He works on strategy with his staff at his campaign offices, or he's out talking to voters at mayoral forums about how to balance the city's budget with a $130 million dollar deficit at a mayoral forum.

"We need to clean house, refocus, do zero base budgeting and start with our priorities,"said Taylor as he addressed the audience at a forum.

Taylor is among a field of candidates including longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

"We need fresh energy. We need someone who is not a part of the political establishment and we need to have a leader that is connected to what's been going on, committed to being here for the next ten years if the voters see fit," said Taylor.

He faces a hectic schedule between now and April 15th, election day.

He said he'll be working for votes every day, whether it be at forums, fundraisers, meet and greets.

"It's a lot. It's intense," said Taylor.



When asked about his revelation about recently undergoing a liver transplant surgery and the possible criticism that he's using his medical condition as a way to gain sympathy and get votes, he replied, "Oaklanders are smarter than that. They are focused on the election and on what we need."

Taylor first ran for Oakland mayor in 2022 and lost to Sheng Thao by only 677 votes.

After the FBI raid on her home in June of last year while she was mayor, Taylor called for her resignation, endorsed the recall and decided to run for mayor again if the recall was successful.



"We've got to redefine what the public trust is, what it looks like, and how we restore it within our city. That's what I intend to do," said Taylor,"I am energized, buoyed by all the support we're getting from Oakland residents who are not just cheering me on, but stepping up to volunteer. We've got around 80 percent of our donors are from right here in Oakland."

Taylor described this as a groundswell of support, fueling his campaign all the way to election day, and the belief that his journey will include becoming the next mayor of Oakland.

