Two Oakland men arrested in deadly San Jose shooting

article

Two suspects are in custody on suspicion of homicide in connection with a May shooting in downtown San Jose that killed one person and injured two others, police said Friday.

Cameron Haynes, 21, and Samuel Jordan, 23, were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in the shooting, which ended with the victims’ car crashing into a building. Haynes and Jordan are both from Oakland.

Featured article

Shooting ended with car crash

What we know:

San Jose police responded to the area of South First and East Reed streets during the early morning hours of May 31. Officers found a car that had crashed into a building and two men inside who had each suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A third man in the car was not shot but was injured in the crash. All three victims were taken to a hospital. One later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the victims were traveling in the car when unknown suspects allegedly fired several rounds into it before fleeing, police said.

Featured article

Suspects identified through license plate readers

Police said automated license plate reader cameras helped investigators identify Haynes and Jordan as suspects.

On Oct. 8, officers located Jordan in Oakland and arrested him. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Haynes was already being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County on an unrelated case.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed a possible motive or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.