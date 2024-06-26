Oakland native to share realization of NBA dream with brother after he was shot 10 times

article

On Thursday, Keshad Johnson's childhood dream will likely become a reality.

The Oakland native is projected to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Johnson played high school basketball at San Leandro High School before playing at San Diago State University and then transferred to The University of Arizona.

But he'll never forget home. Oakland, California.

"Oakland is my heart," said Johnson at a draft party on Wednesday. "It shaped me to be the person I am today, it gave me grit."

Tattooed across Johnson's right bisep is "Oakland's" on the left "finest" its an homage to the city that made him want to be a role model, but also forced him to realize how quick it can all be taken away.

In 2011, Johnson's older brother, Kenny, was walking home from a friend's house in west Oakland when he became the victim of a random shooting.

An SUV pulled up behind Kenny, two men jumped out and shot at him 30 times.

He was hit 10 times.

"I did think I was going to die," Kenny said.

The shooting left him paralyzed and dashed his own NBA dreams before he could even drive.

"Today I still deal with the daily thoughts of waking up and thinking about what my life could have been like if this didn't happen," Kenny said.

So Kenny started living his dream through Keshad.

The two are extremely close. Kenny has made it to nearly every home game Keshad has played in.

At the age of 10, Keshad took it upon himself to ensure his brother's dream didn't die.

"We talk about it all the time," Keshad Johnson said. "He had a dream, his was taken away from him and I just have to live it more."

To celebrate the dream being so close to a reality they can taste it, Johnson threw a party in Oakland Wednesday night.

He was surrounded by friends, former teammates, family and of course, Kenny.



