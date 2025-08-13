Oakland neighbors fight golf course's plan to remove nearly 200 redwood trees

The Brief The Sequoyah Country Club in East Oakland plans to remove 175 coast redwood trees on its golf course. Many neighbors have joined an effort to save the trees, with a petition garnering around 800 signatures. The city's Tree Services unit is expected to issue a decision on the removal proposal Friday, which neighbors can appeal.



There is a key deadline Thursday for a proposal to remove nearly 200 redwood trees on a golf course in East Oakland. A growing group of neighbors is fighting back, to try to preserve the trees that have been there for decades.

Neighbors ‘upset’, ‘in shock’ over plan to remove redwoods

"They're redwood trees," said Lydia Day, who has lived in Oakland's Sequoyah neighborhood since 1976. "They are so beautiful."

The coast redwood trees at the nearby Sequoyah Country Club were here before she moved in.

So when she heard about half of the roughly 350 redwoods on the property were slated to be removed, she says: "I was very upset. I was very upset."

What we know:

The golf course plans to remove 175 coast redwoods on its property. Seven are dead and the others, they say, are in good to poor condition. In their place, the course intends to plant about 500 oak and laurel trees.

"I was in shock," said Ana Vizzo, whose property abuts the golf course. "It's the backdrop to our daily lives."

Vizzo circulated a petition to save the trees, which has garnered about 800 signatures. She points out coast redwood trees are protected under the city's municipal code.

"If they can redesign around the trees, they're supposed to save the trees. And that's what our biggest argument has been," said Vizzo.

Sequoyah country club cites ‘commitment to environmental stewardship’

In a statement, Sequoyah Country Club said in part: "Sequoyah Country Club is embarking on a golf course renovation that is largely being driven by a water conservation proposal for the property. This project is guided by our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability in an effort to significantly reduce our use of municipal resources..."

Alex Llamas, general arborist with Savant Arborists, who is not connected with the project, points out redwoods require a lot of water to stay healthy--and diseased or dead ones can pose a safety risk.

"We can try to save them or restore them, but the thing is the environment's not getting any better. And so we need to start to adapt to what we're dealt with," said Llamas.

A possible compromise?

What's next:

After the public comment period ends at 3pm on Thursday, the City of Oakland's Tree Services unit is expected to issue a decision on the tree removal on Friday. Neighbors who live near the course can then appeal that decision.

"I definitely see both sides," said Oakland City Councilmember Ken Houston, who represents District 7, which includes the golf course and the trees. "Let's talk about it. Let's compromise and come to a meeting where--no one's gonna be happy, you know that, right?--but where at least everyone can live with it."

Neighbors I spoke to say they're open to that.

"We're just hoping to save as many trees as possible," said Vizzo.

In its statement, the golf course also expressed a willingness to collaborate with neighbors. If a solution isn't reached, Houston says this could end up in the hands of Oakland City Council.

The Source: Documents filed with the City of Oakland, a statement provided by Sequoyah Country Club, and interviews conducted by KTVU reporter John Krinjak.