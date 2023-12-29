Oakland officer shot near the Embarcadero, prompting massive police response

An Oakland police officer was shot and taken to the hospital Friday morning, two sources have confirmed to KTVU.

Oakland police did not immediately confirm this detail or explain anything more, but the shooting launched a massive police response at the Embarcadero and 9th Avenue in Oakland as the crime scene stretched for blocks.

Dozens of Oakland police officers and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene around 4:45 a.m., and a large area was taped off around a crashed white truck with shattered windows and deployed airbags.

Around 5:15 a.m., entire blocks of the Embarcadero were shut down. Traffic was diverted along the Embarcadero, and only officers were allowed through. California Highway Patrol also closed the I-880 northbound 5th Ave and the southbound 16th Ave off-ramps.

Highland Hospital in Oakland was also surrounded by multiple officers, and a command center was prepared by authorities.

An OPD chopper circled the area along the Embarcadero throughout the morning.

Details of the shooting have not been provided, but an OPD news conference is expected Friday.

