Oakland officials say crime has reduced, NAACP disputes claim

Oakland police announced on Wednesday that their crime-reduction efforts are working, despite the NAACP issuing a scathing op-ed that said residents are afraid and do not feel safe.

Police and city leaders gathered along International Boulevard in the heart of the Fruitvale district on Wednesday, where traffic enforcement and foot patrols have increased since October.

It’s part of a community safety strategy to stop robberies, bipping and business break-ins. It includes the increased police presence, violence prevention initiatives and utilizing technology to disrupt criminal networks, the city said.

"Community safety is Oakland’s top priority," said Deputy Mayor Kimberly Mayfield. "I am happy to say we are starting to see our efforts bear fruit."

In the Fruitvale district, the Oakland Police Department reports a 43% decrease in robberies and a 29% decrease in burglaries. Officials said auto burglaries, theft and robberies have also gone down in Chinatown, Jack London and East Oakland neighborhoods.

But not everyone agrees. Several community groups and small business owners tell KTVU that they’re fearful of what may happen.

"The public is not safe and they don’t feel safe," said Bishop Bob Jackson with Acts Full Gospel Church. "Too much crime is going on in this city. I’ve been here all my life, I’ll be 78, and I’ve never seen the city of Oakland in the shape it’s in right now."

Jackson and Oakland’s NAACP President Cynthis Adams wrote a year in review about Oakland encouraging voters to change the direction of the city and describing 2023 as "one of the darkest years Oakland has ever seen."

"Businesses are closing every time you turn around," Jackson said. "How about something coming to say we mean business. Criminals, if you’re out there and you’re committing crimes and you’re shooting, you’re going to do the time. You’re going to jail and that’s the way it is."

The NAACP blasted Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao for not declaring a state of emergency over public safety and for firing former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. A permanent police chief has not yet been chosen.

Jackson called for the mayor, district attorney and police chief to work together, drawing on what San Francisco is doing to find solutions and curb crime.

Mayor Thao’s office told KTVU Oakland now has more police officers on the street, has a violence prevention hub staffed by a crisis response team and a plan to install 300 automated license plate readers throughout the city.

Despite crime typically dipping in the winter months, police said data shows relationship building and officers on the beat are paying off. The city said staffing is increasing with more than 700 officer positions filled and 22 more officers in training after graduating from the academy.

"We have more officers on the streets now than we’ve every had," said Deputy Chief Casey Johnson. "We’ll continue to push different strategies to ensure that people who come to visit our city feel safe...feel they can come to shop in the Fruitvale area and not having their cars broken into without being robbed."

Still, the police stressed they can’t do it alone and want the public to report crimes and suspicious activity that they see.

"It’s going to take the community along with the police department to drive down the violence we’re seeing here in the city of Oakland," Johnson said.