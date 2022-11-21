Oakland police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in San Francisco

article

Oakland Police Department on Monday issued a bulletin asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Friday.

Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen Nov. 18 in the 70 block of Maiden Lane in San Francisco at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Finnegan was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans. She was carrying a large black purse and a maroon jacket.

She has been known to hike at Angel Island, Twin Peaks, Mt. Davidson, Mt. Sutro, Coastal Trail and Lands End.

Finnegan is a white female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5'8" and weighs 127 pounds. The family reports Finnegan is in good mental and physical condition.

If you know of, or have information on her whereabouts, notify OPD's Missing Person's Unit at 510-238-3641.

Missing person Lara Finnegan. Photo from Oakland police.

