Oakland police cruiser damaged by armed suspects, police say

Two armed suspects in a stolen car rammed into an Oakland police cruiser and an emergency rescue SUV on Thursday, the police department said.

The suspects, who were captured, had been trying to flee from police when the collision happened Thursday night on the 2700 block of San Pablo Avenue.

The suspects are believed to be connected to several violent crimes, according to authorities.

Police said they recovered two guns while making the arrests.

