Oakland police, FBI investigating fake body found hanging from a noose near Lake Merritt

article

Two days after several nooses were found at Oakland's Lake Merritt, the Oakland police department is investigating a fake body that was found hanging from a noose.

The fake body was removed from a tree on the 2100 block of Lakeshore Avenue, next to Lake Merritt before officers had arrived.

Police say materials were stuffed into the shape of a human body using a rope tied around the torso and neck. On the ground next to it was an American flag.

The Oakland police department notified the FBI about Thursday's development, and the two agencies are working to quickly identify the person or people responsible.

Photo: Oakland police dept.

Both incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

"The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland understand the historical and harmful associations of ropes, nooses, and effigies attached to trees, limbs, or other objects that are often associated with hate crimes and racial violence. We recognize that especially at this time, any symbolic messages such as these incidents frighten and harm our communities." — Oakland Police Department.

Advertisement

City leadership, including the Mayor’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, and the directors of the Parks, Recreation & Youth Development and Race & Equity departments were also notified.

The police department has increased patrols in the area as a result of the nooses and fake body.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at (510) 238- 3728 or call the Oakland Police Hate Crime Hotline at (510) 637-4283.