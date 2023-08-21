Oakland police investigate homicide shooting on High Street

Oakland police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 600 block of High Street on Monday.

Police said the homicide happened just before 5 p.m. in an area southwest of Interstate 880, the Nimitz Freeway.

The fire department and medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Details about the victim were not disclosed by police. A KTVU reporter at the scene said the victim was a male and that there was a bullet hole in a van parked near High and Jensen streets.

Neighbors said they heard three to four gunshots. A woman, who was crying, was seen kneeling next to the victim. She was consoled by friends.

Police blocked off the area and are investigating a nearby Shell gas station.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody and did not share suspect information.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing news story.