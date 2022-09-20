Two people shot outside of Oakland City Hall
article
Two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police.
Oakland City Council President, Nikki Fortunato Bas, said one man died in the shooting.
SEE ALSO: 2 people killed in Oakland near mosque, woman killed in separate shooting
Police have not released information about a possible suspect nor the condition of the victims.
Oakland City Council was in the middle of a meeting held remotely when shots rang out. The meeting was paused, but later resumed.
This is a developing story, KTVU will post updates as they are made available.
Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated where the city council meeting was held. It took place over Zoom.