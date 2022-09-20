Expand / Collapse search

Two people shot outside of Oakland City Hall

Updated 3:58PM
Two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall on Sept. 20, 2022.  (KTVU FOX 2)

Two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police. 

Oakland City Council President, Nikki Fortunato Bas, said one man died in the shooting. 

SEE ALSO: 2 people killed in Oakland near mosque, woman killed in separate shooting

Police have not released information about a possible suspect nor the condition of the victims. 

Oakland City Council was in the middle of a meeting held remotely when shots rang out. The meeting was paused, but later resumed. 

This is a developing story, KTVU will post updates as they are made available. 

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated where the city council meeting was held. It took place over Zoom. 