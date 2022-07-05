Oakland police investigating several shootings over violent 4th of July weekend

Oakland police are investigating separate Fourth of July shootings, including one that sent a 3-year-old child to the hospital.

The first incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday outside of an apartment complex on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue in East Oakland. The 3-year-old boy was reportedly sitting a car when he was shot.

Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said the boy was left with severe injuries to his torso. Officers transported the child to the hospital in their patrol car. Armstrong said staff at the hospital told OPD, had officers not acted so quickly the child would likely have not survived his injuries. Investigators said the child was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Armstrong did not mention if any arrests have been made, but said they believe a relative is involved in the shooting. They are asking that relative to come forward if the boy was shot by accident.

"I don't believe that a family member intentionally fired this gun, but what we would like to see in this case is that whoever is responsible will come forward and explain that to us," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said about an hour after that incident, five people were struck by celebratory gunfire at the Oakland A’s post game fireworks show.

Three people called police shortly after the incident. A fourth person showed up to the hospital with injuries. A fifth person contacted Oakland police on Tuesday. All the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Armstrong said the victims were either on the field or in the stands when they were hit. Detectives determined the fragments possibly came from a high-powered rifle that was shot outside the Coliseum, possibly as far as a mile away as people chose to celebrate the holiday unsafely.

"The A's games have been safe for many years," Armstrong said. "We don't usually have incidents like it. The Oakland A's have provided fireworks shows for several years and we've never experienced anything like this."

The shootings come during a violent Fourth of July weekend where Oakland had three homicides.

OPD is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Coliseum case, as well as for additional information in the homicides from over the three-day weekend.

The first homicide occurred on July 1 around 11:45 p.m. in which officers found a man had been shot near the intersection of 30th Avenue and International Boulevard. The man died at the scene.

The second homicide occurred July 4 around 12:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Perkins Street. Officers said a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were found dead inside a home. Officers determined it was a murder, suicide case. A weapon was recovered and there were no other outstanding suspects police said.

The third homicide occurred July 4 around 11:30 p.m. on the 8700 block of Dowling Street. Officers found a car had crashed and the driver had been shot multiple times. Armstrong said more than 100 rounds of gunfire were shot. Detectives estimate three handguns were used to shoot the car and kill the driver.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call Oakland police.

In addition to these active investigations, Oakland police also responded to sideshow activities over the weekend in which upwards of 200 cars were involved. OPD towed more than 27 vehicles and recovered 12 firearms.

SEE ALSO: Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical